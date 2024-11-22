Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $16.30 on Monday. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.24.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $319.66 million for the quarter. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 4,732.98% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 4,217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 52,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

