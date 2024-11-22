Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Chubb were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total transaction of $1,894,308.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,142,033.06. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $285.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.03. The company has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $216.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

