Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 615,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $231,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $393.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.99. The company has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $287.27 and a 12-month high of $400.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

