Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $373,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,552,000 after acquiring an additional 703,098 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $184.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $146.01 and a 1-year high of $185.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

