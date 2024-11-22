Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.82 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,846.52. This represents a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $933,978. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

