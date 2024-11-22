Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $2.70 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $619.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $595.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $454.77 and a 1-year high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

