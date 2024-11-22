Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,016.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,373,000 after purchasing an additional 348,824 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,508,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,531 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,815,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $327.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.66 and a 200-day moving average of $304.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

