Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

RWR stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $85.22 and a twelve month high of $109.04.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

