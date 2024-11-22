Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.45. 222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

Clarkson Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65.

About Clarkson

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.