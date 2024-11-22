ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares $0.33 — Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EMO opened at $49.22 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $345,309.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,245.49. This trade represents a 17.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375 over the last 90 days.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

