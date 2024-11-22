Coin98 Market Cap Reaches $126.46 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $126.46 million and approximately $31.39 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00001580 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 894,888,767 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.