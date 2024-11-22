Commerce Bank Has $5.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $287,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $253.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $191.49 and a one year high of $257.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.38 and its 200 day moving average is $229.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

