Commerce Bank Has $6.08 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,384,000 after acquiring an additional 861,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $20,962,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 272,299 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 179,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

