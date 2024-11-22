Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.63 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

