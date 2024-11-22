Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Commercial National Financial Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEFC traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. Commercial National Financial has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $10.94.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

