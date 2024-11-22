Comparing DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) & BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP)

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) and BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DSV A/S and BW LPG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV A/S 0 0 0 1 4.00 BW LPG 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.2% of DSV A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DSV A/S and BW LPG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV A/S $21.88 billion 2.35 $1.79 billion $3.74 28.56 BW LPG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DSV A/S has higher revenue and earnings than BW LPG.

Profitability

This table compares DSV A/S and BW LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV A/S 6.75% 16.19% 7.41% BW LPG N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

DSV A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. BW LPG pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. DSV A/S pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

DSV A/S beats BW LPG on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV A/S

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, technology, healthcare, energy, industrial, retail/ fashion, and chemical sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About BW LPG

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.