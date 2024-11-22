Compass Group (LON:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,337.25 ($29.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,634 ($33.16). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 2,618.97 ($32.97), with a volume of 2,523,809 shares traded.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,600 ($32.73) to GBX 2,800 ($35.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,600 ($32.73).
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
