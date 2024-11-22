Compound Price Hits $54.11 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $478.38 million and approximately $52.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $54.11 or 0.00054619 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00013752 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00006975 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000043 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000029 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.98 or 0.39996882 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,840,930 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,840,912.29838813 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.15960897 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 535 active market(s) with $55,140,971.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

