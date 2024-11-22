Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Expands Exclusive License Agreement with RenFuel

Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE) has recently announced the expansion of its exclusive license agreement with RenFuel K2B AB (“RenFuel”). This development comes as a result of an amendment executed by Comstock Fuels Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Comstock Inc., and RenFuel on November 17, 2024.

Get alerts:

The original agreement, dated October 11, 2023, was exclusive to North, Central, and South America. With the recent amendment, the territory covered by the agreement has been extended to include Australia, New Zealand, and Vietnam.

This significant expansion highlights Comstock’s strategic efforts to broaden its market presence and reach new regions. The detailed terms of the amendment can be found in Exhibit 10.1 of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the company, and a press release regarding this development is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

Corrado De Gasperis, the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comstock Inc., duly authorized the signing of this report on behalf of the company on November 19, 2024. Investors and stakeholders can access further details regarding this expansion in the official filings of Comstock Inc.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Comstock’s 8K filing here.

Comstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Stories