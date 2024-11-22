Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $284,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 539,682 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after purchasing an additional 285,180 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,371,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,319,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

