Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $21.06 on Friday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

