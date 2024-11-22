Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 887,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,541,000 after buying an additional 75,029 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,031,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,527,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VEA opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.