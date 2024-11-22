Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 578,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,102,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
Conduent Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $583.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. Conduent had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Conduent
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
