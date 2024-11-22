Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $11.13 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,133,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Unilever by 54.3% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE UL opened at $57.63 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
