Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 160,500 Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter worth $79,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Aris Mining by 192.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aris Mining in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARMN opened at $4.19 on Friday. Aris Mining Co. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.75 million, a PE ratio of -209.25 and a beta of 0.35.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

