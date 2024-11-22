Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Cool has a dividend payout ratio of 93.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Cool to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool Price Performance

Cool stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 700,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Cool has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.