Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $111,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth $486,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corpay news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.93.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $375.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.72. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $377.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

