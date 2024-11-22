Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:VESTF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 20,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,170% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
