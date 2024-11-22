Cosmos (ATOM) Price Up 42.1% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 42.1% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $449.55 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $7.18 or 0.00007300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00039376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

