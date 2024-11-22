Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,422,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,370,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,108,000 after acquiring an additional 176,571 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,930,000 after acquiring an additional 74,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Eaton Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $371.08 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $224.52 and a fifty-two week high of $373.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.65. The company has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. This trade represents a 44.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,705 shares of company stock worth $24,516,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

