Cronos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $175.81 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and $175.81 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00038744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.