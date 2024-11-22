CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after acquiring an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 248.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 371,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.33.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $357.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 518.19, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $305.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

