CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.33.

Shares of CRWD opened at $357.55 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 518.19, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $5,456,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 28.4% in the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

