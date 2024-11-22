CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.62.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.08. 799,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972,516. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 524.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.53. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

