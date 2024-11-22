CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Sells $65,026.80 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lafair sold 12,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $65,026.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 781,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,724. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CS Disco Trading Up 2.3 %

LAW stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $333.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CS Disco by 34.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 170,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CS Disco by 188.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CS Disco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,031,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CS Disco by 9.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 954,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 80,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CS Disco by 291.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 30,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CS Disco from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CS Disco

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.