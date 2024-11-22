Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Vertical Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.67.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $369.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Cummins has a 52 week low of $220.02 and a 52 week high of $370.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.49, for a total value of $784,065.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,879.47. This trade represents a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,326 shares of company stock worth $1,559,125 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,894,000 after acquiring an additional 126,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 31,489.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

