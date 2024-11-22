Cypress Capital Group Acquires 478 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 350,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of D stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

