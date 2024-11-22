Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,398,000 after buying an additional 146,632 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,426,000 after purchasing an additional 91,948 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,185,000 after purchasing an additional 182,050 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

USMV opened at $92.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.67.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

