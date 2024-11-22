Cypress Capital Group Increases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE FICO opened at $2,337.83 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,057.69 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,045.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,713.39.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.