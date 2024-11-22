Cypress Capital Group Invests $212,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,748,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $367.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,694,888.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,766.10. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,115.25. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,796 shares of company stock worth $40,936,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.