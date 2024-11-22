Cypress Capital Group Invests $212,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $692,748,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of UTHR opened at $367.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics
In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,694,888.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,766.10. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,115.25. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,796 shares of company stock worth $40,936,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
