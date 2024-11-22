Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 44.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $1,111,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 18,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Trading Up 1.2 %
Nucor stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $133.42 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.33.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor
In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $793,488.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,254.72. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,436. This trade represents a 8.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,724. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
