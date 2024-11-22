DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Price

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.29. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.52 million, a P/E ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $150,013.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 620,217 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,658.63. This trade represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 724,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,873. This represents a 0.70 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,139 shares of company stock worth $644,493 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.6% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 253,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 626,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

