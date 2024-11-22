Daniel H. Malan Acquires 3,500 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) SVP Daniel H. Malan acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $48,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,175.28. The trade was a 3.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.97%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 97.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 73.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

