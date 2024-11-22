Darden Wealth Group Inc Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.5% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,736 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

AMD opened at $137.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day moving average is $154.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $222.67 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

