Darden Wealth Group Inc Makes New $217,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Darden Wealth Group Inc purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 42,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 298.2% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 140,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,086,000 after acquiring an additional 105,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

DHR stock opened at $234.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $215.68 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.92 and its 200-day moving average is $259.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

