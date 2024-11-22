Darden Wealth Group Inc Sells 250 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Darden Wealth Group Inc reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

