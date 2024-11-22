Darwin Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 381,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,515,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 20.1% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $197.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.49 and a 200-day moving average of $200.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,968 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

