Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) COO Stephen H. Holdridge Sells 1,000 Shares

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $76,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,022 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,137.72. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dayforce Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. Dayforce Inc has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 237.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dayforce
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dayforce Company Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
