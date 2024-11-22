Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) COO Stephen H. Holdridge Sells 1,000 Shares

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $76,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,022 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,137.72. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dayforce Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. Dayforce Inc has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 237.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dayforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

