Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $615,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $436.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $442.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.