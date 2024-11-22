Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 19,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 205,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

DNTH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Baird R W raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

The stock has a market cap of $631.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

